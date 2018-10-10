VENTURA (CBSLA) — Boxer Victor Ortiz faced a Ventura County judge Wednesday to answer charges of sexual assault and rape.

Ortiz, a 31-year-old former welterweight boxing champ who lives in Tarzana, pleaded not guilty to the charges. He is free on $100,000 bail.

An Oxnard woman had reported to police in March that she was sexually assaulted in an Oxnard home. After several months of investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Ortiz in September and he turned himself into the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department.

The boxer remained silent as he walked out of the Ventura Courthouse alongside his attorney past reporters and cameras.

The rape allegations aren’t the boxer’s first run-in with the law. In September of 2016, he was arrested on suspicion of DUI and pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor. He was also arrested in July of 2015 on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly beating up a fan during a concert at the Rose Bowl.