THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) — Deputies fatally shot a man armed with a knife while responding to reports of an injury crash in Thousand Oaks early Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported at about 1:15 a.m. Wednesday on Hillcrest at Duesenberg drives. When officers arrived, they found the driver with a knife, Ventura County sheriff’s Sgt. Eric Buschow said.

“They did everything they could to deescalate the situation,” Buschow said. “Then they resorted to less lethal, using bean bag, hit him multiple times with that. Again, he did not respond and he continued to advance on the deputies to where they had no choice.”

The man was a 26-year-old resident of Thousand Oaks. His name has not been released.