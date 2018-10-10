CORONA (CBSLA) — Corona police are looking for a serial armed robber who they say is getting more and more brazen with every hit.

Police say the man has been caught on camera at least four times robbing local businesses and they released some of that security video earlier Wednesday.

At least four times since June and most recently last week, Corona police say security cameras at Corona businesses captured the guy with glasses and a ball cap robbing local businesses of stacks of cash.

Two of the videos show him boldly going back for seconds, hitting a Vons gas station twice.

“It appears it’s gas stations, fast food restaurants, and possibly even a grocery store at this point and we believe it is the same suspect in each occurrence,” said Officer Tobias Kouroubacalis, Corona Police Department.

In some instances the suspect appears to lift his shirt. Police say he was showing he had a gun as he threatened workers for the money.

But now police say the suspect has graduated from showing the gun to pulling it out as he appears to do in a security video from a local grocery store and that’s escalating the threat as he continues to rob businesses, including a Waba Grill and two Subways, all on West Sixth Street.

“He seems to be becoming more brazen with his robberies as he progresses throughout the time so our concern is for our public safety and have people on the lookout for this suspect and if they see him to please discreetly call 911,” said Kouroubacalis.

Police say he’s between 5 feet 4 inches and 5 feet 5 inches, about 150 to 160 pounds with reddish brown hair.

If you recognize him or know something about the robberies, you’re asked to call Corona police.