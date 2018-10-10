VAN NUYS (CBSLA) — Police is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who attacked a Van Nuys dentist while trying to rob a dental office.

Video of the robbery on Aug. 30 was released Tuesday in an effort to identify the man who tried to rob a dentist office near Van Nuys Boulevard and Sherman Way.

That morning, Los Angeles police officials say the suspect got into the dentist office – which was still closed – through an open door, and put on a lab coat, a surgical mask, protective eyewear and latex gloves and began to steal things. The office manager arrived to find the suspect in the office, and was forced into a rear office.

When the dentist arrived soon after and went into the dental examination room, the suspect armed himself with a sharp dental tool to confront him. Police say as the suspect attacked the dentist, more employees arriving for work heard the struggle and saw what was happening.

The suspect was last seen running away.

The dentist sustained minor injuries from the sharp tool and refused treatment.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic, between 27 and 33 years old, with short dark hair. He is 5-foot-8 with a medium build.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect’s identity can contact Van Nuys Robbery Detective Cheun at (818) 374-0081.