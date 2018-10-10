LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – LeBron James has said he wants to stay in the NBA long enough to share the court alongside his eldest son. For the time being, however, the two will have to be content sharing a glass of wine.

During a practice session Tuesday, the Los Angeles Lakers star explained that he lets his two sons, 14-year-old LeBron James Jr. and 11-year-old Bryce, drink wine.

“I’ve got very mature 14 and 11-year-olds, my 14 and 11-year-olds drink wine,” LeBron said casually. “That’s how mature they are.”

James Jr., a basketball standout in his own right, is currently in eighth grade at the prestigious Crossroads School in Santa Monica.

“They be driving next week too,” James joked with reporters.

James noted that he, not his wife Savannah, should take the blame for his sons’ drinking habits.

“Whatever dad and mom’s having,” James said. “Put on me though, don’t put it on mom, put it on dad.”