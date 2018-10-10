  • KCAL9On Air

BISMARCK, N.D. (CBSLA) – Two brothers in North Dakota brought home a family of mice from Kmart, but the rodents didn’t come from the pet section.

Talon and Deakon Riederer were shopping with their mother when they found eight mice inside a pair of winter boots.

Kmart didn’t want the mice, so the boys took them home.

They now plan to release the little ones into the wild.

Kmart said all of the other boot boxes were checked and there are no more mice.

However, the store still brought in an exterminator.

