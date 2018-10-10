LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — With the search on for a new ambassador the United Nations, former basketball star Dennis Rodman seems to be throwing his hat in the ring for consideration.

U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley abruptly announced Tuesday she plans to leave the post at the end of the year, and President Donald Trump reportedly already has a list of five candidates for the job.

When some offered the president’s daughter and senior White House aide Ivanka Trump as a possible candidate, both Trumps demurred, with Ivanka Trump issuing a firm statement through Twitter that she was not up for the job.

It is an honor to serve in the White House alongside so many great colleagues and I know that the President will nominate a formidable replacement for Ambassador Haley. That replacement will not be me. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 9, 2018

But that was after Rodman, who has played for the Chicago Bulls and the Los Angeles Lakers, posed the question: “Should I be the new UN Ambassador for the United States?”

The video posted showed Rodman on a horse, wearing blue shorts, a short-sleeve, button-down patterned shirt, sunglasses, and a hat. The tweet was directed at President Trump’s Twitter account.

Rodman, back in 2013, traveled to North Korea and befriended Kim Jong-Un, when relations with the United States were still tense. Just this past spring, Trump and the North Korean leader met in Singapore for a historic summit and relations have been warmer since.