  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dennis Rodman, Nikki Haley, UN Ambassador, United Nations

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — With the search on for a new ambassador the United Nations, former basketball star Dennis Rodman seems to be throwing his hat in the ring for consideration.

U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley abruptly announced Tuesday she plans to leave the post at the end of the year, and President Donald Trump reportedly already has a list of five candidates for the job.

When some offered the president’s daughter and senior White House aide Ivanka Trump as a possible candidate, both Trumps demurred, with Ivanka Trump issuing a firm statement through Twitter that she was not up for the job.

But that was after Rodman, who has played for the Chicago Bulls and the Los Angeles Lakers, posed the question: “Should I be the new UN Ambassador for the United States?”

The video posted showed Rodman on a horse, wearing blue shorts, a short-sleeve, button-down patterned shirt, sunglasses, and a hat. The tweet was directed at President Trump’s Twitter account.

Rodman, back in 2013, traveled to North Korea and befriended Kim Jong-Un, when relations with the United States were still tense. Just this past spring, Trump and the North Korean leader met in Singapore for a historic summit and relations have been warmer since.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s