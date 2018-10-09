LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Early voting began today in Los Angeles County for the Nov. 6 general election.

Voting was open at the Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office in Norwalk and officials began mailing more than 2.3 million vote-by-mail ballots.

Registered voters can request a vote-by-mail ballot online at www.lavote.net or by filling out and returning the back of a sample ballot booklet. Requests must be made by Oct. 31.

Vote-by-mail ballots can be dropped at 150 locations countywide.

Residents can also register to vote by Oct. 22.

Voters are deciding California’s next governor, attorney general, U.S. senator and other offices in addition to school, city, county and state ballot measures.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)