SYLMAR (CBSLA) — A tanker truck overturned on the westbound 210 Freeway in Sylmar, spilling 2,000 gallons of water, oil and tar onto lanes, which are expected to remain closed until at least noon.

The truck crashed into an embankment at about 11:40 p.m. Monday on the westbound 210 just east of the 5 Freeway. The driver, the only person in the truck, had to be extricated from the cab and was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The California Highway Patrol says they are investigating why the truck drove off the freeway, and looking into whether the driver may have fallen asleep.

Firefighters worked overnight to stop a slow leak of tar from the truck.

A SigAlert has been issued for all lanes of the westbound Foothill Freeway, west of Yarnell Street, where traffic is being taken off the freeway. Authorities say the soonest the freeway could open is noon.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)