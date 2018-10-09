PLACENTIA (CBSLA) – Two SUVs involved in a crash in a Placentia parking lot wound up slamming through the front of a Goodwill store, leaving five people injured, including an 88-year-old woman behind the wheel of one of the vehicles.

The crash occurred just after 4:10 p.m. at the store at 1101 E. Imperial Highway, according to Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Tony Bommarito.

Bommarito said five people were injured, including the 88-year-old driver of one of the SUVs. The severity of the injuries was not immediately known.

SKY2’s Stu Mendel was over the scene where an SUV appeared to have rear-ended another vehicle, pushing the car in front completely inside the store. The other vehicle wound up on the sidewalk with its front end sticking through the front of the shop.

Photos from inside the store show clothing racks destroyed and significant damage to both vehicles.

Placentia: At 4:12, OCFA responded to two vehicles into a structure at 1101 E Imperial. 5 total patients. 1 adult female transported to UCI. 4 remaining patients treated for minor injuries and released onscene. pic.twitter.com/rCjgJzYKEs — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) October 10, 2018

The cause of the crash is not yet clear.

