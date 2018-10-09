  • KCAL9On Air

Bloomington, IN (CBS Local)- Former Indiana Hoosiers All-American football player George Taliaferro died on Tuesday night at the age of 91. Taliaferro was the first African-American to be selected in the NFL Draft when the Chicago Bears took him in the 13th round of the 1949 NFL Draft.

According to the Indianapolis Star, Taliaferro was part of the only undefeated team in the history of the Indiana program when the Hoosiers went 9-0-1 in 1945. Taliaferro became the first African-American to lead the Big Ten in rushing with 719 yards on 156 carries as the Hoosiers rolled their opponents, outscoring them by a margin of 279-56 for the season.

After being selected by the Bears, Taliaferro spent seven years in professional football split between the NFL and the AFL. He never played for the Bears, instead suiting up for the Los Angeles Dons, New York Yanks, Dallas Texans, Baltimore Colts and Philadelphia Eagles. In his pro career, he totaled 2,266 yards and 15 touchdowns in 72 games.