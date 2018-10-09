HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — A woman with a gunshot wound to her leg ran into a Hollywood restaurant for help early Tuesday morning, police said.

Police found the woman at about 2 a.m. in the 1600 block of North Cahuenga Boulevard at a restaurant, where she reportedly ran in and scared some patrons as she asked for help. A 911 call was made from the restaurant, LAPD spokesman Officer Mike Lopez said.

The woman, reportedly between 25 and 30 years old, had been shot at least once in the lower leg. She was taken to a hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

Information about the shooter or a motive was not immediately available.

