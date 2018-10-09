Filed Under:Chino, Eastvale, LAX

EASTVALE (CBSLA) – Residents in the Eastvale community near Chino — which is located under a flight path to Los Angeles International Airport — are on alert over falling ice from passing planes.

capture17 Falling Ice From Passing Plane Damages Driveway In Eastvale

Oct. 7, 2018. (Credit: Alex Coria)

On Sunday night, a giant ice chunk landed in the driveway of an Eastvale home, leaving a 30-foot long crack in the cement. No one was injured.

“As we walked out, the pieces just got bigger and bigger, and eventually, once we saw the piece up there we were like, ‘you’ve got to be kidding me,'” resident Edward Briseno told CBS2.

In November of 2017, a chunk of falling ice crashed through the roof of a Chino home. The ice landed in a bathtub. No one was hurt in that incident either.

It was unclear if the Federal Aviation Administration was investigating.

