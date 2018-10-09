STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — The Diocese of San Bernardino has released the names of nearly three dozen priests it claims were accused of sexual abuse over the past four decades.

The list out Monday contains the names of 34 credibly accused clergy members who have been reported to the police; who have been suspended, removed, or both; or who have died. The incidents span from the 1960s to as recently as 2014.

The Diocese today has released the names of all priests credibly accused of sexual abuse of a minor (1978-present). This is an action of transparency intended to promote healing for victims & for the Catholic faithful. View the list at https://t.co/UC0fq4NEtJ — SanBernardinoDiocese (@sbdiocese) October 8, 2018

In a video accompanying the release, Bishop Gerald Barnes read a statement addressing “the past and present realities of the clergy sexual abuse crisis.”

“In this difficult time, I want to be open, honest and accountable to the Catholic faith and to all people of good will. And so I have made the decision to release publicly a list of the names of all priests who have ministered in the Diocese of San Bernardino that have credible allegations of sexual abuse of a minor during our 40 years as a diocese.”

Bishop Barnes goes on to apologize for the abuse and urges people who have been victimized by priests on the list to come forward with their stories.

The move comes nearly two months after a Pennsylvania grand jury released a report detailing the sexual abuse of some 1,000 children at the hands of about 300 priests, and it follows a similar release from the Diocese of San Diego, of which the San Bernardino Diocese was a part until 1978.

According to the list, more than half the priests listed previously served in Riverside schools or churches.

Earlier this month, an Orange County man who was allegedly abused by a priest as a child sued all California bishops over what he and his lawyer claimed are “secret lists” of predator priests. Days later, an Oxnard man went further, suing the Vatican and asking Pope Francis to release the names and files regarding pedophile priests worldwide. Manuel Vega reached a settlement with the Los Angeles Archdiocese in 2007 in a case stemming from his alleged abuse by a priest in Oxnard.

People who believe they might have been victims of sexual abuse by priests can call the San Bernardino abuse reporting diocesan hotline at (888)206-9090, or the diocesan child & youth protection office at (909)475-5125.

Barnes’ full statement, which was made available in English and Spanish, can be read here.

Below is the list of the 34 priests, including the first ten whose names had not previously been made public, and the years the alleged incidents occurred. The full list with details of their tenures and places they served can be found on the diocese website.

Daniel De Dominicis: 1975-85

Joseph Jablonski: 2014

Robert Kurilec: 1970, 1972

Peter McCormick: 1990

Dominic Gaioni: 1993

Roberto Barco: 2009-2010

Alex Castillo: 2009

Robert Donat: 1984

Timothy Keppel: 1976-79

Louis Perreault: 1990-92

Gustavo Benson: 1978, 1985-86

Jesus Dominguez: 1983, 1988

Rudy Gil: 1987

J. Ernest Hayes: 1978-83, 1981, 1987

Malachy McGinn: 1969, 1981

Paul Nguyen: 1993

Anthony Rodrigue [sic]: 1978

Charles Rourke: 1979

Ed Ball: 1979-86

Jospeh Fertal: 1995

Howard Melzer: 1976-80

John Schmitz: 1985

Paul Shanley: 1990

Bernard Waltos: 1984-90

Fidencio Silva-Flores: 1979-85, 1995

Ponciano Ramos: 1993

Esteban Trujullo: 1998, 2001

Joseph Bell: 1960s-70s

Ruben Garcia: 1981

John Haberthier: 1973

Terrence Reilly: 1983

James Stauber: 1970

Saul Ayala: 1988-89

Michael Bucaro: 1983-89

