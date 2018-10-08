VICTORVILLE (CBSLA) – A 68-year-old man has been accused of exposing himself to two boys and attempting to coax them into his car in Victorville. Police believe there may be other victims.

Victorville Police said David Alvarado approached the boys by a bus stop near Orick Avenue and Vasquez Avenue on Sunday around 12:45 p.m.

Alvarado tried to have the pair get into his car, according to police. When they refused, he allegedly got out and continued to try to convince the boys to get into the car. At one point, police said he exposed himself to the victims.

A good Samaritan saw the incident and told Alvarado to leave the victims alone, according to authorities.

Alvarado left before San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies arrived, but he was seen driving into the parking lot of an apartment complex nearby.

He ran into his apartment where deputies ordered Alvarado out of the apartment and took him into custody.

Authorities are looking for additional victims who have not come forward.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy R. Polar at the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at http://www.wetip.com.