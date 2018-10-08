Filed Under:Barricade, Standoff, Valley Village

VALLEY VILLAGE (CBSLA) — A man who police say forced his way into a woman’s Valley Village apartment early Monday is refusing to come out.

The woman told police she was awoken just after 4 a.m. to a man banging on the door of her apartment in the 12300 block of West Riverside Drive. When she looked outside, she saw he was armed with some type of tool.

When he managed to get inside the apartment, she locked herself in a bedroom. As officers distracted the suspect at the front door, firefighters put a ladder up to the bedroom’s window and were able to get the woman to safety.

Officers are now trying to convince the man to come out safely. A SWAT team has not yet been called to the scene.

It’s not clear if there is a relationship between the victim and the suspect, but police say he is 24-year-old man possibly suffering from mental health issues who may have lived at the complex previously.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s