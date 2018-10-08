VALLEY VILLAGE (CBSLA) — A man who police say forced his way into a woman’s Valley Village apartment early Monday is refusing to come out.

The woman told police she was awoken just after 4 a.m. to a man banging on the door of her apartment in the 12300 block of West Riverside Drive. When she looked outside, she saw he was armed with some type of tool.

When he managed to get inside the apartment, she locked herself in a bedroom. As officers distracted the suspect at the front door, firefighters put a ladder up to the bedroom’s window and were able to get the woman to safety.

Officers are now trying to convince the man to come out safely. A SWAT team has not yet been called to the scene.

It’s not clear if there is a relationship between the victim and the suspect, but police say he is 24-year-old man possibly suffering from mental health issues who may have lived at the complex previously.