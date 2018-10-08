PANORAMA CITY (CBSLA) — A woman was fatally struck by a car in Panorama City Monday morning while looking for a dog, according to police.

A 27-year-old woman, whose name was not released, was fatally struck in the 8200 block of Burnet Avenue at about 2:43 a.m. The driver – a 21-year-old man — remained at the scene, and police say neither alcohol nor speed was a factor in the crash.

A witness to the crash immediately told the woman’s family about the crash, drawing a large number of people outside, some of whom tried to confront the driver. Police backup was called out to help maintain the peace.

Police say the crash may have simply been an unfortunate, tragic accident.

“She was looking for a pet, or a pet had gotten loose, that’s why she was outside,” LAPD Detective Lisset Fuentes said.

The dog the woman was looking for has been found and returned to its owner.