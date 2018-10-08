LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The city of Angels is celebrating its first-ever Indigenous Peoples Day with a series of events throughout the day Monday.

The Los Angeles City Council voted last year to eliminate Columbus Day as an official city holiday and replace it with the new holiday on the second Monday in October.

“Our people finally have space to honor our ancestors and celebrate our heritage,” said Jamie Luis Gomez, who goes by the stage name Taboo with the Black Eyed Peas and is of Shoshone and Hopi heritage. “It’s an honor to lend the group’s support of this historic occasion for Los Angeles, and I want to thank Pat Vegas of Redbone for the opportunity to collaborate on the event.”

The inaugural holiday starts with a sunrise ceremony in downtown L.A. and will include a 5K run, a parade of nations, a Native American powwow, panel sessions, a fashion show and live music from the Black Eyed Peas and Redbone at Grand Park.

“This event will celebrate unity and love within our community of Los Angeles and I can’t wait to share this message alongside the Black Eyed Peas,” said Pat Vegas of Redbone, who will be joined on stage by his son PJ Vegas. “We can’t wait to keep the message of `love and music’ alive on stage on Oct. 8.”

