INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – Bill and Hillary Clinton will appear on stage together in 13 cities across North America beginning in November in Las Vegas and concluding their joint tour at The Forum in Inglewood on May 4, it was announced Monday.

According to Live Nation, which is producing the tour, attendees “will have the opportunity to hear one-of-a-kind conversations with the two leaders as they tell their stories from some of the most impactful moments in modern history. From the American presidency to the halls of the Senate and State Department, to one of the United States’ most controversial and unpredictable presidential elections, they provide a unique perspective on the past, and remarkable insight into where we go from here.”

The tour kicks off in Las Vegas on Nov. 18 at the Park Theater and includes stops in Toronto, Montreal, Sugar Land, Texas, New York City, Detroit, Philadelphia, Wallingford, Connecticut, Washington, D.C., Boston, Vancouver and Seattle before wrapping up at The Forum.

Tickets for the tour, “An Evening with President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton,” will go on sale to the general public starting Friday at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.

The 2016 Democratic presidential nominee has been openly critical of President Donald Trump, including in a new afterward last month for her campaign memoir, “What Happened,” where she condemned the Trump administration and said America’s democracy is “in crisis.”

