DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Catholic nuns have joined forces with leading figures of the Democratic Party to call out what they see as the GOP’s abdication of their duty to the American people.

“Nuns on the Bus” kicked off their “Tax Justice Truth Tour” in Ocean View Park in Santa Monica Monday, with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi as a keynote speaker. The group of 30 nuns has planned to host 54 events in 21 states across the country over the next 27 days, with its final stop, the “Fiesta for Common Good,” slated to be held outside President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

A crowd gathered at the park Monday to support the nuns, who said they are speaking truth to power by criticizing the Republicans’ recent tax plan.

“I’m here to support the nuns because they actually started with the health care debate,” said Santa Monica resident Carol Nidorf, who was carrying a bright sign reading, “This is not who we are.”

“What’s happening with the taxes is deplorable,” echoed Linda Laisure, also of Santa Monica. “I mean, the rich are benefiting, not the poor.”

According to the campaign’s website, the group’s goal is to “tell the truth about the Republican Tax Law and hold elected officials accountable for their votes. We know that this tax policy hurts our communities while giving handouts to the wealthiest in our nation.”

“Everything is at stake,” said Downtown L.A. Rep. Jimmy Gomez. However, with the recent controversy around and confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, tax and health care were not the only topics of discussion.

“To say this last week was extremely difficult for women in our nation, regardless of party, the very fact that everyone knows at least one person, and I know a number of people that have been abused,” Sister Simone Campbell told CBS2 News.

When asked if impeachment proceedings were in the future for Kavanaugh, Pelosi said she wasn’t focused on that right now.

“We have to move on. We have to go to winning this election so that we can act for the people,” Pelosi said. The current minority leader is facing some opposition from her fellow Democrats in the House, who question whether she is the right person to lead the party in what could be a win huge midterm win for them.

In 2012, the nuns went on a similar tour to protest Paul Ryan’s Republican budget.