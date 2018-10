VAN NUYS (CBSLA) — Authorities say one person has been wounded in an officer-involved shooting in Van Nuys.

The shooting unfolded just before 11 a.m. Sunday in the 13500 block of Sherman Way. No officers were hurt.

Authorities say one person was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

What led up to the shooting was not immediately clear.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.