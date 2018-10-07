NEW YORK (CBSLA) — The limousine crash in upstate New York that claimed 20 lives marked the deadliest transportation crash in the country since February of 2009, said officials Sunday.

“20 fatalities is just horrific,” said Robert Sumwalt, the chairman of the National Transportation and Safety Board. “The fact that the NTSB is here indicates that we are very concerned.”

The crash involving a 2001 Ford Excursion limousine unfolded Saturday in Schoharie, which is about 170 miles north of New York City.

Of those killed, officials said 18 of the victims killed were in the limousine. The remaining two fatalities were bystanders.

Officials said during the afternoon briefing that the limousine failed to stop at an intersection.

The incident remains under investigation. The identities of the deceased have not been released pending notification of next of kin.