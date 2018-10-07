NEW YORK (CBS News) — Police said Sunday that 20 people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday in upstate New York.

The Albany Times Union reported a limousine was carrying a wedding party when it crashed at the “notorious” intersection of State Route 30 and State Route 30A in the town of Schoharie, about 25 miles west of Albany. Photos from the scene show a white stretch SUV entangled in trees off the side of the road.

State police said the crash was reported just before 2 p.m. on Saturday. The Times Union, citing local officials, reported that the limo sped down a hill and crashed into bystanders at a nearby country store. It’s unclear whether any or all the victims were riding in the limo.

The names of the victims were being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

At least six ambulances and two helicopters responded to the crash, CBS affiliate WRGB-TV reported.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said investigators were en route to the scene Sunday morning. Authorities plan to hold a press conference on the crash at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.