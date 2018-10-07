LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The average American receives 19 robocalls every month, according to tech experts.

And in Los Angeles County, Ethan Garr, the Chief Product Officer for the app RoboKiller, says the problem is much worse with residents receiving an average of 26 calls per month.

That’s why Garr co-developed RoboKiller, which doesn’t just block robocalls, but has Answer Bots to respond to the spam calls for you.

As Garr explains, once a robocall is received, the app will block the call and send the recipient notification that a caller was blocked.

But that’s not all.

He says in the background, the app is answering that call with Answer Bots that will talk back to the scammers and “waste their time.”

“So we’re getting revenge for you,” he said.

For more information, click on the video above.