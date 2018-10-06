AZUSA (CBSLA) – Two gang members from Azusa were arrested Friday after police said they led officers on a pursuit through five cities in the San Gabriel Valley with two children in the backseat of the vehicle.

An Azusa police officer spotted two suspicious vehicles in the 600 block of North Alameda Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. and attempted to stop one of the vehicles. The vehicle then took off and a pursuit began, according to a statement from the Azusa Police Department.

Shortly after the pursuit began, a man, identified as 26-year-old Manuel Jimenez, of Azusa, jumped from the vehicle and fled but was quickly apprehended by officers, police said.

Other officers continued the pursuit, which led them along the San Gabriel River and Foothill freeways and into the cities of South El Monte, El Monte, Irwindale, Glendora and back into Azusa, police said.

Sky2’s Stu Mendel was over the chase, where he said the car was traveling at a high speed.

Officers determined the suspect driver was 21-year-old Jose Magdaleno of Glendora, and he was wanted on a federal arrest warrant and was considered armed and dangerous.

About 45 minutes after the chase began, Magdaleno stopped the vehicle in the 900 block of North Alameda Street in Azusa, surrendered and was arrested.

Police later located two girls inside the vehicle, both appeared to be unharmed.

Magdaleno was arrested for his outstanding warrant, felony evading and was additionally charged with child endangerment. Jimenez was arrested on suspicion of evading police and weapon-related charges as a firearm was located at the scene.

A woman, Lupita Torres, 43, of Glendora, was arrested on suspicion of obstructing/delaying peace officers after she interfered with the police pursuit by driving recklessly around pursuing units near the end of the chase.

She was expected to be released on citation.

