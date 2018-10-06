MID-CITY (CBSLA) — Two men are lucky to be alive after being shot through their car windows following a crash in Mid-City Saturday.

Police reported that at about noon, two vehicles crashed at the intersection of La Cienega and Venice boulevards, before two masked suspects got out of one vehicle and broke the windows of the other.

Witnesses said one of the men pulled out a shot gun and fired at the men in the car, injuring them. The victims attempted to back out of the area, slamming into a minivan.

The men then jumped out of the car and attempted to get help from workers at a nearby auto shop.

“At first I though it was a tire that popped,” said Ricky Hernandez, a construction worker doing a job on Venice. “A couple of minutes later, he ran out of the car and just ran into that establishment, and another gentleman a couple minutes later walked to the same vicinity with blood all over his face.”

They reportedly told people at the shop to call 9-1-1 but realized there was a hospital just past the nearby overpass. They then decided to run to the hospital.

Police said the gunshot wounds are not life-threatening.

Large amounts of cash were found inside the vehicle, as well as on one of the victims. Police initially said the shooting might have been part of a robbery attempt.

The suspects remain at large.