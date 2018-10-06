LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed to the Supreme Court on Saturday with a 50-48 vote by the Senate – the closest such vote in more than 150 years.

The vote capped a months-long, divisive fight that brought some of the country’s most contentious topics to the forefront. Disputes were amplified by sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh that came to light in September.

The last time a Supreme Court nomination vote was closer was in 1861 when former President James Buchanan failed to get Jeremiah Black confirmed.

The Senate vote was largely divided along party lines, with the exception of two votes.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) said she would have voted “no” but withdrew her vote as a courtesy to Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.), who would have voted in favor of the confirmation but was attending his daughter’s wedding. Sen. Joe Manchin III of West Virginia was the only Democrat to cross party lines to vote “yes.”

Democratic senators weighed in on social media following the vote, expressing disapproval and calling for voters to mobilize.

While Republican senators took to Twitter to show their support for Kavanaugh.

Kavanaugh’s nomination marks a conservative majority in the Supreme Court.

The following Republicans voted “yes”:

