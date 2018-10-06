LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed to the Supreme Court on Saturday with a 50-48 vote by the Senate – the closest such vote in more than 150 years.
The vote capped a months-long, divisive fight that brought some of the country’s most contentious topics to the forefront. Disputes were amplified by sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh that came to light in September.
The last time a Supreme Court nomination vote was closer was in 1861 when former President James Buchanan failed to get Jeremiah Black confirmed.
The Senate vote was largely divided along party lines, with the exception of two votes.
Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) said she would have voted “no” but withdrew her vote as a courtesy to Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.), who would have voted in favor of the confirmation but was attending his daughter’s wedding. Sen. Joe Manchin III of West Virginia was the only Democrat to cross party lines to vote “yes.”
Democratic senators weighed in on social media following the vote, expressing disapproval and calling for voters to mobilize.
While Republican senators took to Twitter to show their support for Kavanaugh.
Kavanaugh’s nomination marks a conservative majority in the Supreme Court.
The following Republicans voted “yes”:
- Lamar Alexander Tenn.
- John Barrasso Wyo.
- Roy Blunt Mo.
- John Boozman Ark.
- Richard Burr N.C.
- Shelley Moore Capito W.Va.
- Bill Cassidy La.
- Susan Collins Me.
- Bob Corker Tenn.
- John Cornyn Tex.
- Tom Cotton Ark.
- Michael D. Crapo Idaho
- Ted Cruz Texas
- Michael B. Enzi Wyo.
- Joni Ernst Iowa
- Deb Fischer Neb.
- Jeff Flake Ariz.
- Cory Gardner Colo.
- Charles E. Grassley Iowa
- Orrin G. Hatch Utah
- Dean Heller Nev.
- John Hoeven N.D.
- Cindy Hyde-Smith Miss.
- James M. Inhofe Okla.
- Johnny Isakson Ga.
- Ron Johnson Wis.
- John Kennedy La.
- Jon Kyl Ariz.
- James Lankford Okla.
- Mike Lee Utah
- Mitch McConnell Ky.
- Jerry Moran Kan.
- Rand Paul Ky.
- David Perdue Ga.
- Rob Portman Ohio
- Jim Risch Idaho
- Pat Roberts Kan.
- Michael Rounds S.D.
- Marco Rubio Fla.
- Ben Sasse Neb.
- Tim Scott S.C.
- Richard C. Shelby Ala.
- Dan Sullivan Ala.
- John Thune S.D.
- Thom Tillis N.C.
- Patrick J. Toomey Pa.
- Roger Wicker Miss.
- Todd Young Ind.
These Democrats voted “no”:
- Tammy Baldwin Wis.
- Michael Bennet Colo.
- Richard Blumenthal Conn.
- Cory Booker N.J.
- Sherrod Brown Ohio
- Maria Cantwell Wash.
- Benjamin L. Cardin Md.
- Thomas R. Carper Del.
- Bob Casey Pa.
- Chris Coons Del.
- Catherine Cortez Masto Nev.
- Joe Donnelly Ind.
- Tammy Duckworth Ill.
- Richard J. Durbin Ill.
- Dianne Feinstein Calif.
- Kirsten Gillibrand N.Y.
- Kamala Harris Calif.
- Maggie Hassan N.H.
- Martin Heinrich N.M.
- Heidi Heitkamp N.D.
- Mazie K. Hirono Hawaii
- Doug Jones Ala.
- Tim Kaine Va.
- Angus King Me.
- Amy Klobuchar Minn.
- Patrick J. Leahy Vt.
- Edward J. Markey Mass.
- Claire McCaskill Mo.
- Robert Menendez N.J.
- Jeff Merkley Ore.
- Christopher S. Murphy Conn.
- Patty Murray Wash.
- Bill Nelson Fla.
- Gary Peters Mich.
- Jack Reed R.I.
- Bernie Sanders Vt.
- Brian Schatz Hawaii
- Chuck Schumer N.Y.
- Jeanne Shaheen N.H.
- Tina Smith Minn.
- Debbie Stabenow Mich.
- Jon Tester Mont.
- Tom Udall N.M.
- Chris Van Hollen Md.
- Mark Warner Va.
- Elizabeth Warren Mass.
- Sheldon Whitehouse R.I.
- Ron Wyden Ore.