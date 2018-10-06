New PodcastListen To Our New 'True Crime' Style Audio Series - Flawed Justice: The Kimberly Long Story
SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – An after-school instructor at a Santa Ana elementary school was arrested Friday on suspicion of sexually assaulting several girls, and detectives believe there could be other victims.

Eddy Bustamante Infante, 23, was arrested at his home and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Santa Ana police said Infante has been an after-school instructional provider and teacher’s aide at Greenville Elementary School since 2015.

A 12-year-old girl told investigators that Infante sexually assaulted her during an after-school program when she was only 10-years-old. The victim didn’t immediately report this incident, according to police.

An investigation was launched and more girls reported Infante also sexually assaulted them.

Detectives have identified those three victims but believe there may be more.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Guidry at 714-245-8530, jguidry@santa-ana.org or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.

