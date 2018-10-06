LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — TMZ is reporting that comedian Katt Williams has been arrested in Portland, Oregon and accused of an assault.

The entertainment website says Williams allegedly assaulted the driver of a town car that was supposed to transport him to the Moda Center Friday night.

Williams — an Emmy-winning comedian, actor, rapper and stand up comic — was set to take part in a live “Wild ‘N Out” concert at the Moda Center. (The TV version of “Wild ‘N Out” helped launch Williams’ TV career.)

The 47-year-old comedian and the driver allegedly got into a fight over how to transport Williams’ dog to the venue.

Local officials told TMZ the driver had minor injuries to his face including swelling and cuts. Williams was arrested Saturday by Portland Police and booked on a misdemeanor assault charge.

Williams — born Micah Sierra Williams — is no stranger to arrests, controversy or making headlines.

In 2006, he was arrested at LAX after a stolen gun was found in his bag.

He was arrested in 2010 after being accused of trying to steal jewelry while working on a movie in Georgia.

During a stand up act in 2011, he told a heckler, “If you love Mexico, bitch, get the f–k over there.”

In November 2012, he reportedly jumped off the stage to confront two hecklers in two separate performances. In the latter incident, he was taken out by his own security.

In December 2012, after announcing he was retiring from stand-up comedy, he was arrested in Seattle, Washington after a bar fight. The fight reportedly stemmed from his being a no-show at the first night of a scheduled two-night performance.

Later that month, Williams was arrested in Los Angeles and charged with child endangerment.

In October 2014, he and rap mogul Suge Knight were arrested for the alleged theft of a camera from a female photographer in Beverly Hills.

But, wait — there’s more.

In February 2016, he was arrested after a clerk at a swimming pool store said Williams hit him.

Two months later, he was arrested after allegedly throwing a salt shaker at a restaurant manager.

Three months later, he was arrested in Sherman Oaks after allegedly getting into a confrontation with a woman at the Sportsman’s Lodge.

In September 2016, he was arrested after turning himself in after failing to appear on a warrant stemming from the salt shaker incident.

Last month, he said the husband of a radio personality in Atlanta pointed a gun at his face for making comments about his wife he didn’t appreciate.

On the positive side of his career, he recently won the Emmy for Best Guest Star in a Comedy for “Atlanta.”

