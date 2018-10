SANTA CATALINA ISLAND (CBSLA) – A man has been hospitalized after falling more than 20 feet off a cliff on Santa Catalina Island.

The 41-year-old man suffered serious injuries to his arm and leg after plunging into a ravine around 3 a.m. Saturday, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The incident happened in the Isthmus Cove area.

The man was taken to an area trauma center. His condition has not yet been released.