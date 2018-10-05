New PodcastListen To Our New 'True Crime' Style Audio Series - Flawed Justice: The Kimberly Long Story

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A mother and her daughter from Oklahoma who went missing last month in the Los Angeles area have been found.

42649465 2421289184566610 6740657640122089472 n Oklahoma Mother, Daughter Who Went Missing In LA Found Safe

Amanda Kay Key and her daughter Haley Marie Vilven. (LAPD)

Los Angeles police reported Wednesday that Amanda Kay Key and her 11-year-old daughter Haley Marie Vilven were found safe.

Police did not elaborate on where they were located or why they had gone missing.

Family had last heard from them Sept. 15, when they were believed to be at Union Station in downtown L.A.

Key, who suffers from bipolar disorder, and her daught had come to California from Oklahoma for a job interview.

Last week, Key’s father, Steven Jindra, who resides in Houston, TX, told CBS2 they had suffered a series of unfortunate events, including trouble with Key’s medication and car problems.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s