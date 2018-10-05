LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A mother and her daughter from Oklahoma who went missing last month in the Los Angeles area have been found.

Los Angeles police reported Wednesday that Amanda Kay Key and her 11-year-old daughter Haley Marie Vilven were found safe.

Police did not elaborate on where they were located or why they had gone missing.

Family had last heard from them Sept. 15, when they were believed to be at Union Station in downtown L.A.

Key, who suffers from bipolar disorder, and her daught had come to California from Oklahoma for a job interview.

Last week, Key’s father, Steven Jindra, who resides in Houston, TX, told CBS2 they had suffered a series of unfortunate events, including trouble with Key’s medication and car problems.