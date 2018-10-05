LOS ANGELES (CBS Local) — The biggest rule change that has affected NFL games this season is the league’s emphasis on defenders not landing “with most or all” of their body weight on quarterbacks.

The emphasis on that language of the rule has led to numerous controversial roughing the passer penalties and has left many defensive players scratching their heads trying to figure out how they’re supposed to tackle the quarterback.

The Los Angeles Rams defensive linemen were taking time to practice ways to avoid those penalties this week when veteran pass rusher Ndamukong Suh came up with a, well, hilarious solution that was captured by LA Rams reporter Lindsay Thiry.

Rams defensive line practicing sacking the quarterback, without drawing a penalty. Ndamukong Suh, everyone. pic.twitter.com/dJE99fWadp — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) October 4, 2018

Suh responded on Twitter saying that you just have to find the silver lining in the new rules.

When they start taking things away, you gotta try and find the silver lining🤣🐏💪🏾🏈 @RamsNFL pic.twitter.com/zhnzyUQ9wM — Ndamukong Suh (@NdamukongSuh) October 5, 2018

Obviously, Suh wouldn’t be able to do this in an actual game, but it does give a few laughs to defensive players who have seen the league’s offenses put up historic numbers through the first four weeks of the season. And, in fairness to Suh, he has yet to record a roughing the passer penalty this season.