LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Ron Salk has lived on Peninsula Beach in Long Beach for 50 years. He told CBS2 News that in that time, he’d never witnessed what he saw Friday morning.

The high tide brought in waves dangerously close to his home and others, pounding the sand berms protecting the houses near this stretch of beach neat the Long Beach marina. By afternoon, crews had erected a plywood wall to prevent flooding. Salk, however, is bracing for the worst.

“None of us knows what will happen tomorrow with this. I think it’ll stabilize, but who knows,” said Salk.

Down the beach, Marisol Carl said the wall saved her home from flooding.

“Straight on, from the first floor you could see that the waves were tumbling. It looks like it’s about to come into our first floor,” chuckled Carl. “Without having any type of berm or support, [it’s] very scary, actually. I kind of, like, gasped a little bit.”

Crews are anticipating waves for the next high tide, which is expected at 8:21 Saturday morning.