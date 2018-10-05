New PodcastListen To Our New 'True Crime' Style Audio Series - Flawed Justice: The Kimberly Long Story
  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 AMMike & Molly
    12:30 AMMike & Molly
    01:00 AMFunny You Should Ask
    01:30 AMCelebrity Page
    02:00 AMREAL with Diego Mesa
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:05 AMPaid Program
    02:35 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Flooding, Hurricane Sergio, Long Beach

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Ron Salk has lived on Peninsula Beach in Long Beach for 50 years. He told CBS2 News that in that time, he’d never witnessed what he saw Friday morning.

The high tide brought in waves dangerously close to his home and others, pounding the sand berms protecting the houses near this stretch of beach neat the Long Beach marina. By afternoon, crews had erected a plywood wall to prevent flooding. Salk, however, is bracing for the worst.

“None of us knows what will happen tomorrow with this. I think it’ll stabilize, but who knows,” said Salk.

Down the beach, Marisol Carl said the wall saved her home from flooding.

“Straight on, from the first floor you could see that the waves were tumbling. It looks like it’s about to come into our first floor,” chuckled Carl. “Without having any type of berm or support, [it’s] very scary, actually. I kind of, like, gasped a little bit.”

Crews are anticipating waves for the next high tide, which is expected at 8:21 Saturday morning.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s