ENTER, IF YOU DARE, INTO A NIGHTMARE OF SCARES AT KNOTT’S SCARY FARM!

Knott’s Scary Farm is the most haunting Halloween experience in Southern California, with 14 haunted attractions and over 1,000 horrifying creatures roaming the park. New nightmarish experiences this year include Dark Entities, a maze that travels into the darkness of deep space or tunnel into a mysterious underground cave in The Depths. Nightmares never end at Knott’s Scary Farm. Select nights through October 31. Get your tickets now at knotts.com/scaryfarm.