Filed Under:Disneyland, Worker Rescued

ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — A contractor was rescued early Friday morning while working on the “It’s A Small World” ride at Disneyland.

Firefighters were dispatched for a technical rescue at the amusement park at about 4 a.m. and found the worker suspended about 20 feet off the ground, Anaheim police Sgt. Daron Wyatt said. The worker, who was wearing complete safety gear that included a harness, had fallen about 6 feet through a ceiling.

The worker was lowered with the help of a ladder, Wyatt said. He was not hurt.

