New PodcastListen To Our New 'True Crime' Style Audio Series - Flawed Justice: The Kimberly Long Story
  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    12:00 PMKCAL 9 News at Noon
    1:00 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Maywood

MAYWOOD (CBSLA) – A 54-year-old man was shot and killed on a street by a bicyclist in the South Los Angeles community of Maywood in the early morning hours Friday, authorities said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports that the victim and a friend were walking to a store at around 2:20 a.m. in the 5600 block of Everett Avenue when they were approached by a man on a bicycle.

capture14 Bicyclists Shoots, Kills Man On Maywood Street After Argument

(CBS2)

An argument ensued and the bicyclist pulled out a handgun and shot the victim several times, the sheriff’s department reports. The suspect then rode away. Several people who live in the area told CBS2 he heard up to five shots.

“I was taking a shower and I heard someone say in Spanish, ‘come on, please, please, por favor, por favor,'” Martin Camacho said. “Then I heard the shots.”

The victim was rushed to a hospital where he died. His name was not immediately released. His friend was not hurt.

A motive for the killing and the nature of the argument remains unknown. It is unclear if the shooting was gang-related. The victim was not robbed. The gun has not been recovered.

“There is a local street gang that does run around this area,” LASD Lt. John Corina said. “I don’t know if he (the suspect) is part of that street gang or not.”

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man between 25 and 35 years old.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call LASD at 323-890-5500.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s