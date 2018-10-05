MAYWOOD (CBSLA) – A 54-year-old man was shot and killed on a street by a bicyclist in the South Los Angeles community of Maywood in the early morning hours Friday, authorities said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports that the victim and a friend were walking to a store at around 2:20 a.m. in the 5600 block of Everett Avenue when they were approached by a man on a bicycle.

An argument ensued and the bicyclist pulled out a handgun and shot the victim several times, the sheriff’s department reports. The suspect then rode away. Several people who live in the area told CBS2 he heard up to five shots.

“I was taking a shower and I heard someone say in Spanish, ‘come on, please, please, por favor, por favor,'” Martin Camacho said. “Then I heard the shots.”

The victim was rushed to a hospital where he died. His name was not immediately released. His friend was not hurt.

A motive for the killing and the nature of the argument remains unknown. It is unclear if the shooting was gang-related. The victim was not robbed. The gun has not been recovered.

“There is a local street gang that does run around this area,” LASD Lt. John Corina said. “I don’t know if he (the suspect) is part of that street gang or not.”

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man between 25 and 35 years old.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call LASD at 323-890-5500.