BURBANK (CBSLA) – Actor Marion “Pooch” Hall was arrested Wednesday night on DUI charges after police said he was driving erratically through Burbank with his 2-year-old son in the car.

Hall, a resident of Sherman Oaks, was booked on charges of driving under the influence and child endangerment.

gettyimages 866927558 ‘Ray Donovan’ Actor Marion ‘Pooch’ Hall Arrested For Driving Drunk With 2 Year Old Son In Burbank

Marion “Pooch” Hall during a celebration event for “Ray Donovan” held at The London West Hollywood on Oct. 26, 2017, in West Hollywood. (Getty Images)

According to Burbank police, witnesses reported that the 44-year-old Hall was weaving in and out of traffic in a Chrysler 300 with his son on his lap. He eventually crashed into a parked car in the 200 block of North Buena Vista Street at about 7:30 p.m.

There were no serious injuries.

One witness said that Hall’s son appeared to have his hands on the steering wheel at one point. Officers determined that the boy was riding in the car unrestrained and was not in a car seat.

Hall was given field sobriety tests at the scene, which he was unable to perform, police said.

He was booked into the Burbank City Jail on $100,000 bail. His son was released to the custody of Hall’s wife.

The case is being reviewed by the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

Hall is best known for the series “Ray Donovan,” and “The Game.”

