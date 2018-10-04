LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A high-speed pursuit prompted by a pharmacy burglary in Irvine ended in a crash Thursday in South Los Angeles with prescription bottles spilling out of the car.

The chase ended in a crash into a tree at 96th and Western just before 5 a.m. Irvine police, who was chasing the suspect, say he had burglarized a pharmacy in Irvine and were able to follow him because one of the items stolen had a GPS tracker in it.

The chase traversed several freeways between Orange and Los Angeles counties, at speeds reaching up to 120 mph.

At the end of the chase, several prescription bottles – including hydrocodone and morphine — were seen spilling out of the car and scattered on the ground.

The suspect has been arrested.