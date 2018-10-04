New PodcastListen To Our New 'True Crime' Style Audio Series - Flawed Justice: The Kimberly Long Story
Filed Under:Irvine, prescription drugs, South LA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A high-speed pursuit prompted by a pharmacy burglary in Irvine ended in a crash Thursday in South Los Angeles with prescription bottles spilling out of the car.

The chase ended in a crash into a tree at 96th and Western just before 5 a.m. Irvine police, who was chasing the suspect, say he had burglarized a pharmacy in Irvine and were able to follow him because one of the items stolen had a GPS tracker in it.

pharmacy burglary chase Chase Of Pharmacy Burglary Suspect Ends In South LA Crash

(credit: CBS)

The chase traversed several freeways between Orange and Los Angeles counties, at speeds reaching up to 120 mph.

At the end of the chase, several prescription bottles – including hydrocodone and morphine — were seen spilling out of the car and scattered on the ground.

The suspect has been arrested.

