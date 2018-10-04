LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Move over millennials. Seniors are lovin’ Los Angeles.

A new Airbnb report finds that LA is the top destination for American senior citizens booking rooms with the rental company.

LA boasted the highest number of bookings by senior guests in 2018 with 20,300. Seattle was second with 17,200 bookings followed by Paris, Portland and New York.

The report also shows that senior guests who are 60+ are now the fastest-growing of any age group on Airbnb, with the number of seniors who have ever booked on Airbnb growing 66 percent in the past year alone.

New Zealand was the country with the highest proportion of over 60s traveling on Airbnb. The US ranked fifth.