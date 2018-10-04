New PodcastListen To Our New 'True Crime' Style Audio Series - Flawed Justice: The Kimberly Long Story
(CBS Local)– An Arizona-based plant is recalling more than 6.5 million pounds of various raw, non-intact beef products that may be contaminated with Salmonella.

A U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service news release says the items were packaged on various dates from July 26, 2018 to Sept. 7, 2018.

Click here for a complete list of impacted products, and here to see product labels.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 267” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations and institutions nationwide.

An investigation identified 57 people from 16 states who were sickened from the meat.

The USDA says consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days.