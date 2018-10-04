New PodcastListen To Our New 'True Crime' Style Audio Series - Flawed Justice: The Kimberly Long Story
  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs

ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – To celebrate the opening of its 3,000th restaurant, Popeyes is serving up gold-coated chicken wings Thursday at one of its Anaheim locations.

popeyes 24 karat champagne wings 2 Anaheim Popeyes Coating Chicken Wings With 24 Karat Gold, Battered In Champagne

(Popeyes)

Popeyes has picked four restaurants nationwide to serve boneless chicken wings which have been battered in champagne and coated with edible 24 Karat gold. They are dubbed 24 Karat Champagne Wings.

A meal including six gold-coated wings, a side and a biscuit is $5.

The special wings are being served Thursday only at the Anaheim store located at 1005 North Magnolia Blvd.

Three other stores in New York City, New Orleans and New Jersey are also offering the special.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s