ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – To celebrate the opening of its 3,000th restaurant, Popeyes is serving up gold-coated chicken wings Thursday at one of its Anaheim locations.

Popeyes has picked four restaurants nationwide to serve boneless chicken wings which have been battered in champagne and coated with edible 24 Karat gold. They are dubbed 24 Karat Champagne Wings.

A meal including six gold-coated wings, a side and a biscuit is $5.

The special wings are being served Thursday only at the Anaheim store located at 1005 North Magnolia Blvd.

Three other stores in New York City, New Orleans and New Jersey are also offering the special.