WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Some parents at West Hollywood Elementary are keeping their kids out of school because of bullying concerns.

Parents say there’s a student who has been terrorizing other kids for the past two years.

They say the bullying has gone from beating children up to threatening them with scissors.

Parents, including actor Ian Ziering, said they’re fed up. They say the school has refused to taken any action.

“His classroom now has been evacuated twice this year. He has brandished scissors, he has verbally assaulted children, he has threatened to kill them. He has held scissors in his hands, and the school is not doing anything,” Ziering said.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Unified School District responded to concerns with the following statement:

“While individual student matters are confidential, L.A. Unified has a strict no-tolerance policy when it comes to bullying, hazing or any behavior that threatens the safety or well-being of students, staff or persons at our schools.”