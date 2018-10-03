New PodcastListen To Our New 'True Crime' Style Audio Series - Flawed Justice: The Kimberly Long Story
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Former Vice President Joe Biden is in Southern California this week for a couple of fundraisers and a political rally.

Biden’s first stop will be at a $2,700-per-person Westside luncheon benefiting Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s re-election campaign. The senator will not be at the fundraiser because the Senate remains in session, her campaign said.

The 12:30 p.m. luncheon is being hosted by billionaire philanthropist Eli Broad and his wife Edythe at an undisclosed location. The ticket price coincides with the maximum individual contribution to a U.S. Senate campaign.

Biden, who served in the Senate with Feinstein from 1992-2009, endorsed her bid for a fifth full term back in March. The 85-year-old senator faces a challenge from 51-year-old state Sen. Kevin de Leon, a fellow Democrat, in the November general election.

The former VP, who is reportedly considering a run for the 2020 presidential election, is also scheduled to speak at a $5,000-per-person Beverly Hills fundraiser benefitting his political action committee American Possibilities, hosted by entertainment executive Jeffrey Katzenberg, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

On Thursday, Biden is scheduled to speak at a Cal State Fullerton rally in support of six Democratic congressional candidates running in districts with Republican incumbents.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

