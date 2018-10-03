GLENDALE (CBSLA) – Two dozen police officers responded to a massive brawl between students at a Glendale high school Wednesday.

Cell phone video captured several students fighting around 1 p.m. at Herbert Hoover High School.

The video shows the chaos in the quad at the end of lunch as students appear to throw punches while others scramble.

Authorities haven’t said what sparked the fight, but students who KCAL9’s Rachel Kim spoke with off camera said it was a result of ongoing racial tensions between two groups.

The Glendale Unified School District said police were able to contain the brawl quickly.

No weapons were involved and there were no significant injuries, according to school officers.

Hoover High, Eleanor J. Toll Middle and Mark Keppel Elementary were placed on lockdown as a result of the fight.

Students were eventually released on a staggered schedule as a precaution.

Glendale police are still interviewing students to find out the cause of the fight and which students were involved.