VALLEY VILLAGE (CBSLA) — A man has been detained in connection with an explosive fire that gutted a vacant nail salon in Valley Village early Wednesday.

The fire was reported at about 2:30 a.m. at a storefront at 4841 N. Laurel Canyon Boulevard. Firefighters say the blaze may have been smoldering inside for some time, creating a backdraft condition that led to the explosion that blew the glass off the store’s front windows and set power lines outside on fire.

Toni Arutunyan, who owns LA Pizza Land next door, was distraught as he watched firefighters battle the blaze.

“17 years, I never see this kind of damage,” he said.

The man who was detained for questioning by arson investigators was spotted next to trash cans on fire nearby. He was later released.