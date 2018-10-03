New PodcastListen To Our New 'True Crime' Style Audio Series - Flawed Justice: The Kimberly Long Story
  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    12:00 PMKCAL 9 News at Noon
    1:00 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:huntington beach

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) – A woman has been arrested on murder charges in the killing of her 92-year-old mother in Huntington Beach earlier this month.

capture5 Daughter Arrested In Murder Of Her 92 Year Old Mother In Huntington Beach

Cynthia Strange. (Huntington Beach PD)

Sixty-four-year-old Cynthia Strange of Irvine was arrested Tuesday on murder charges in the death of 92-year-old Ruth Strange.

According to Huntington Beach police, on the morning of Sept. 4, officers were called to a welfare check at Strange’s home in the 6800 block of Vista Del Sol Drive.

The 911 caller reported going to Strange’s home to pick her up for a doctor’s appointment, but being unable to make contact with her.

Officers entered the home and found her dead inside under suspicious circumstances.

Following an investigation, Cynthia Strange was arrested and is being held without bail.

Police did not disclose how Strange was killed or a possible motive in her death.

Cynthia Strange was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s