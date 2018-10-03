HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) – A woman has been arrested on murder charges in the killing of her 92-year-old mother in Huntington Beach earlier this month.

Sixty-four-year-old Cynthia Strange of Irvine was arrested Tuesday on murder charges in the death of 92-year-old Ruth Strange.

According to Huntington Beach police, on the morning of Sept. 4, officers were called to a welfare check at Strange’s home in the 6800 block of Vista Del Sol Drive.

The 911 caller reported going to Strange’s home to pick her up for a doctor’s appointment, but being unable to make contact with her.

Officers entered the home and found her dead inside under suspicious circumstances.

Following an investigation, Cynthia Strange was arrested and is being held without bail.

Police did not disclose how Strange was killed or a possible motive in her death.

Cynthia Strange was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.