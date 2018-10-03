WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Two men were hospitalized after a drunk driver barreled into a crowd of people outside the world famous Whisky A Go Go overnight.

Deputies were called out to the Whisky A Go Go, 8901 Sunset Blvd., just before midnight after a car was reported to have driven into the nightclub from nearby San Vicente Boulevard.

“We’re just talking out here and a car came flying off of San Vicente,” Shane Hunter said. “We could hear tires screech, we all looked up and we started running.”

The car, which bore a Lyft sticker, was stopped by a pole holding up the Whisky’s front door awning. After the crash, it was left with a distinct bend near the ground where the car hit it.

“If it wasn’t for that post on the awning on the Whisky right here, it would’ve killed us, I’m pretty sure,” Hunter said.

The two men who were hospitalized after the crash have since been released. They appeared to be in good spirits from a photo of them at the hospital.

The driver, whose name was not released, was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. A deputy on the scene said his blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit.

There was no passenger in the car and it’s not clear if the driver was driving for Lyft at the time of the crash.