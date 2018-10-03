New PodcastListen To Our New 'True Crime' Style Audio Series - Flawed Justice: The Kimberly Long Story
  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:30 AMPaid Program
    08:00 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    08:30 AMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:DUI, West Hollywood, Whisky A Go Go

WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Two men were hospitalized after a drunk driver barreled into a crowd of people outside the world famous Whisky A Go Go overnight.

Deputies were called out to the Whisky A Go Go, 8901 Sunset Blvd., just before midnight after a car was reported to have driven into the nightclub from nearby San Vicente Boulevard.

“We’re just talking out here and a car came flying off of San Vicente,” Shane Hunter said. “We could hear tires screech, we all looked up and we started running.”

The car, which bore a Lyft sticker, was stopped by a pole holding up the Whisky’s front door awning. After the crash, it was left with a distinct bend near the ground where the car hit it.

“If it wasn’t for that post on the awning on the Whisky right here, it would’ve killed us, I’m pretty sure,” Hunter said.

The two men who were hospitalized after the crash have since been released. They appeared to be in good spirits from a photo of them at the hospital.

The driver, whose name was not released, was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. A deputy on the scene said his blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit.

There was no passenger in the car and it’s not clear if the driver was driving for Lyft at the time of the crash.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s