LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Some of the wealthiest people on the planet live in California, according to Forbes’ list of the 400 richest Americans released Wednesday.

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos ended Bill Gates’ 24-year run atop the ranking with a net worth of $160 billion, up an astonishing $78.5 billion from last year, Forbes said.

Forbes reports the group’s total net worth rose to a record-high $2.9 trillion.

The net worth of the average person on the Forbes 400 list rose half a billion to a historic $7.2 billion. The minimum net worth needed to join the club climbed to a record $2.1 billion – $100 million more than the previous year, Forbes noted.

Fifteen newcomers joined the list, three of which are Californians: Lynsi Snyder, the heiress to burger chain In-N-Out, with a net worth of $3 billion; Drew Houston, CEO of file-sharing company Dropbox, with a $2.7 billion net worth; and Chris Larsen, co-founder of Ripple which facilitates bank payments using blockchain technology, with a net worth of $2.1 billion.

Ten of the youngest ranked live in the Golden State, including Snyder and Houston.

The Forbes 400 members under the age of 40 who live in California are:

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, age 34, net worth $61 billion

Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovitz, age 34, net worth $10.9 billion

Airbnb co-founder Nathan Blecharczyk, age 35, net worth $3.7 billion

Airbnb co-founder Brian Chesky, age 37, net worth $3.7 billion

Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia, age 37, net worth $3.7 billion

In-N-Out Burger CEO Lynsi Synder, age 36, net worth $3 billion

Dropbox CEO Drew Houston, age 35, net worth $2.7 billion

Facebook’s first president Sean Parker, age 38, net worth $2.7 billion

Snapchat co-founder and CTO Bobby Murphy, age 30, net worth $2.3 billion

Snap co-founder and CEO Evan Spiegel, age 28, net worth $2.3 billion

A whopping 92 California residents were ranked on the elite list.

The top 10 richest Californians are:

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, net worth $61 billion

Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, net worth $58.4 billion

Google co-founder Larry Page, net worth $53.8 billion

Google co-founder Sergey Brin, net worth $52.4 billion

Apple’s Laurene Powell Jobs & family, net worth $20.5 billion

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, net worth $19.6 billion

Real estate developer Donald Bren, net worth $16.4 billion

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, net worth $14.4 billion

Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovitz, net worth $10.9 billion

WhatsApp CEO Jan Koum, net worth $9.6 billion

Click here to see the full Forbes 400 list.