DANA POINT (CBSLA) — Nine children were injured Wednesday afternoon when the van they were in crashed into a tree in Dana Point. Five of the children are “trauma” patients, and the others sustained minor injuries, fire officials say.

The crash happened about 3:20 p.m. at Dana Point Harbor Drive and Cove Road in Dana Point.

The children involved in the crash are aged 9-12, according to Orange County Fire Authority.

Check back for updates on this breaking news story.

