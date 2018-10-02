LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The family of a 15-year-old boy who was shot and killed in South Los Angeles is mourning his death this week – 16 years after losing another son during the Rodney King riots.

The family said they’re tired of the senseless violence, and can’t believe they’re once again facing the same heartbreak they suffered nearly 20 years ago.

“I just hear gunshots and I just hear my brother screaming for help and I can’t do nothing,” said Devan Giles, the godbrother of Nicolas Robinson.

In a neighborhood where murders often go unsolved, the Robinsons are vowing that the teen’s death won’t be one of them.

“Every day, we wake up and we’re wondering, ‘Who did this?’ You know? Who would do this to an innocent child? We wake up without closure,” said his sister Asyana Robinson.

Nicolas walked out of his house in South L.A. on Sunday to go to store. A friend who was with him, Cameron Harris, said they had no idea they would be walking into gunfire.

Harris was shot in the leg.

“Nobody said anything, they didn’t try to rob us, they just ran up to us and started shooting,” he said.

Harris said it happened so fast, he didn’t get a look at the shooters.

The family said Nicolas was a great student, and even in his childhood photos, it was clear he loved basketball. Even though he was blind in one eye, it never stopped him from playing sports.

“I just fell on top of him, just grabbed him in my arm,” said the teen’s mother, Brenda Robinson. “So they pulled me off of him but it just devastated me.”

The family is hoping to find the suspects. Anyone with information regarding to shooting is urged to call homicide detectives at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department South L.A. Bureau.